Park City mayor says Deer Valley project input runs from ‘wholly opposed’ to ‘fully supporting it’

Deer Valley Resort is in talks with City Hall about significant development on the land outside of Snow Park Lodge, shown on Sunday. Mayor Nann Worel recently delivered remarks about the process that is underway between Deer Valley and the municipal government. Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City Mayor Nann Worel in late June delivered unexpected comments about the discussions with Deer Valley Resort regarding the concept for a major development at Snow Park, describing in broad terms the process currently underway between the municipal government and the resort.

It appeared chatter from outside the Marsac Building prompted the mayor to make the comments. There is concern in some circles about the talks, which at this point are centered on Deer Valley’s desire for the municipal government to vacate two sections of road on the perimeter of the Snow Park parking lots as part of the overall designs for traffic circulation.

Under the scenario, the municipal government would vacate parts of Deer Valley Drive West and Deer Valley Drive South. Deer Valley Resort would dedicate Doe Pass Road to City Hall as part of the overall traffic circulation designs.

The decision by the City Council regarding the vacation of the road will be a key in the context of the rest of the talks about the development itself since the vacation of the road sections is crucial to the overall design. There is opposition to the road vacation from people who live or own properties nearby, who worry about issues like traffic.

It is unusual for the elected officials to effectively be involved in a development matter so early in the process since most projects are put before the Park City Planning Commission first. Many are decided outright by the lower panel without the requirement of a subsequent vote by the City Council. A road vacation like the one under consideration at Snow Park, though, requires the involvement of the elected officials. The road vacation was not on the agenda of the meeting when Worel made the remarks.

“We’ve had a lot of public comment since our meeting last week in terms of emails and meeting people on the street or in the grocery store or wherever we happen to be. And there’s been some confusion about the council’s direction for the Snow Park road vacation item,” Worel said at a recent City Council meeting, adding the comments have been “passionate,” “extensive” and “constructive.”

She said there are “a wide range of perspectives . . . regarding this in the community.”

“We’ve heard from HOAs. We’ve heard from Deer Valley residents and downstream residents, if you want to call it that. And they range from wholly opposed to the entire project to fully supporting it. So that makes our job increasingly challenging,” the mayor said.

Worel said there are talks between City Hall and Deer Valley, but “there is not a quorum of the council that is meeting behind closed doors.”

“And the serious proposals, if there is one, will come back into public meetings for consideration by the entire community. And we’ll communicate any progress, periodically, using a number of different methods to communicate that,” she said.

The mayor, meanwhile, invoked several high-profile City Hall conservation agreements as she attempted to explain the municipal process.

“We’re using history as our guide and when we look at the Bonanza Flat acquisition or the Treasure Hill-Armstrong Snow Ranch Pasture transactions that have happened over the last several years, those conversations happened between the city and the property owners after hundreds of hours of community input, which we’ve had when we talk about the Deer Valley project, but those transactions only concluded after the council came back and held public hearings,” she said.

Worel later clarified in an interview the comment regarding the conservation agreements did not mean to imply such a deal is possible at Snow Park.

The City Council on Thursday is scheduled to hold a hearing about the road vacation and possibly cast a vote. The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Marsac Building. It will also be broadcast online. More information about the broadcast is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org .