Park City mayor scheduled to hold après-style chat

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman and City Councilor Becca Gerber are scheduled to host an event on Tuesday designed for Parkites to learn about a broad range of City Hall issues.

Known as Après with Council, the event is part of the efforts by the elected officials to gather input from Park City residents outside the setting of regular City Council meetings. The elected officials see the events as a means to cover topics of interest to Parkites regardless of whether the issues are before the City Council.

The events oftentimes dwell on some of the community's pressing issues nonetheless. A flier announcing the event on Tuesday mentions possible topics like the prospects of the region mounting a bid for a Winter Olympics, special events, clean-burning energies and Treasure.

The possibility attendees could learn about the Winter Olympics potential or Treasure is especially notable. The mayor is a key figure in both of the issues. He leads City Hall's participation in the Olympic talks and holds an influential role in the negotiations that led to an agreement calling for the municipal government to acquire the Treasure acreage in a conservation deal pending the passage of a ballot measure needed to fund the deal.

The possibility of talk about special events is also of interest since the busy summer calendar is underway and is expected to increase in intensity starting in July. There are many people in Park City worried about the impacts of the events on the everyday life of Parkites.

The event is scheduled at Twisted Fern restaurant, 1300 Snow Creek Drive, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. City Hall asks people to RSVP to linda.jager@parkcity.org by Monday. More information is available by contacting Linda Jager, the community engagement manager for the municipal government, at 615-5189 or linda.jager@parkcity.org.