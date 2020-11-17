Park City mayor tapped to lead regional committee in Winter Olympic bid hierarchy

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Park City area on Tuesday was identified as one of five in the Winter Olympic theater that will be served with a regional committee, with Mayor Andy Beerman saying he will chair that committee.

The regional committees were briefly outlined during a meeting of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall providing the description. The regions that were identified were the Salt Lake Valley, the Park City area, the Heber Valley, the Ogden area and the Provo area.

The regions were not described in any depth but it seems likely the Park City area will involve Park City itself and the Snyderville Basin, where the Utah Olympic Park is located. That means Beerman’s responsibilities extend outside the city limits and into unincorporated Summit County. The Utah Olympic Park would be one of the busiest venues in a Games, hosting sliding sports and ski jumping competitions.

Identifying the Heber Valley as a separate region from the Park City area or the Provo area will likely be welcomed there since it appears to give influence to places like Heber City and Midway.

Beerman, a first-term mayor who previously served on the City Council, has been City Hall’s longtime representative to the Olympic efforts. He was a member of the Utah Olympic Exploratory Committee and is a member of the executive committee of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games. He is one of the co-chairs of the central host venue communities committee of the larger organization.

The Park City area’s selection as one of the five to have a regional committee illustrates the importance of the community to the overall Olympic efforts. The conceptual venue map includes three local major competition venues — Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park. Upward of half of the competitions would be staged in the Park City area or at nearby Soldier Hollow outside Heber City in Wasatch County.

Beerman made brief comments during the meeting on Tuesday, saying engagement with venue communities has started and calling the communities a “broad coalition.”

The Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games said regional committees will include representation from local governments, figures from venues and people with chambers of commerce or visitor bureaus. They will also include unspecified leaders in the local communities, according to the information presented at the meeting.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee in 2018 selected Salt Lake City to bid for a future Games, with the focus on the Olympics of 2030 or the event four years later. Fraser Bullock, the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, said on Tuesday the committee he leads is partnering with the national committee in talks with the International Olympic Committee regarding which Games will be pursued. He described that pros and cons are being identified for 2030 and 2034.