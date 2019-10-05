Park City mayor: Teen climate activist ‘Greta Thunberg is right’

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman in late September made a brief statement online in support of the climate activist Greta Thunberg, a comment posted as he prepared to participate in the Mountain Towns 2030 gathering that ended on Friday.

The mayor posted the comment on his personal Facebook page as he linked to a Park Record article previewing his remarks at the gathering.

“Greta Thunberg is right, ‘we’ve been failing the next generation.’ Time for action!” Beerman said in the post.

Thunberg is a teen activist from Sweden who delivered a widely publicized speech at a United Nations climate summit condemning what she argued is the lack of action by world leaders to address climate change.

Beerman has made climate change and the wider ideal of sustainability a hallmark of his administration. The Mountain Towns 2030 gathering, held in Park City, drew attendees from the public sector, the private sector and not-for-profit organizations for three days of presentations and discussions about climate change.

— Jay Hamburger