Park City mayor to deliver address at Newcomer’s Club gathering

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman will speak at the Newcomer's Club of Greater Park City's annual membership drive luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Silver Lake Lodge, Deer Valley, 7600 Royal St.

This is Andy Beerman's first time leading Park City. Next month, the mayor will experience another first — speaking at the Newcomer's Club of Greater Park City's annual luncheon and membership drive.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at the Silver Lake Lodge at Deer Valley, 7600 Royal St.

Beerman said he is looking forward to speaking with members and potential members of the nonprofit that offers an array of activities to the resort town's newcomers.

Some of those include biking, hiking, dining out, canasta, bridge and bowling.

"Newcomer's is a good way for people to get to know Park City, and that's important because even though there are a thousand things to do in Park City, it can be hard for people to find themselves," he said. "This is one of those organizations that helps full-time and part-time residents meet new people, get involved with and learn about the community."

While now the city's top elected official, Beerman, like many Parkites, was also once a newcomer.

Beerman, an Ohio native, first moved to Park City in 1995. There, he met his wife Thea and the two owned the Treasure Mountain Inn's property management company until selling it in 2017. He served as president of the downtown business alliance and then served six years on City Council before being elected mayor in 2017.

Beerman's topic will be ongoing local issues like affordable housing, transportation, social equity and more, he said.

"I haven't put my talk together yet, but I will do a short presentation and then open it up to questions," he explained. "I will talk about the challenges that face the town and what we are doing as a community to address these issues."

He'll also talk about how fortunate he feels Parkites are to live in the Wasatch Back.

"One of the cool things about Park City is pretty much everyone who lives here chose to move here," he said. "They are here because they wanted to live here, and as a result, they want to keep this place nice.

"I like to remind the community that even though we have some challenges, we have all the tools and political well to address those challenges," he said. "We need to soak it up and keep these challenges in perspective. We have a lot to be grateful for."