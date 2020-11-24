Park City mayor urges Thanksgiving gatherings be limited to households to combat coronavirus

A sign close to Main Street early in the week carried a message critical to the ski season. Mayor Andy Beerman at a recent Park City Council meeting urged vigilance as the community attempts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman in the days before Thanksgiving urged people to gather with their own households to mark the holiday rather than with others as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues.

The mayor made the brief statement during a Park City Council meeting the week before Thanksgiving. He suggested people be “vigilant and they keep themselves to just the households they’re in for Thanksgiving celebrations.” He noted the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases at the outset of the ski season, a critically important stretch of the year for Park City’s economy.

“These numbers are going off and we need to manage them or we’re not going to have a winter,” Beerman said.

The mayor also acknowledged the sacrifices this year regarding traditions.

“This year we’ve had to throw out tradition, a lot, and I know everybody’s getting tired of that. But the end is in sight, hopefully. I think a year from now we will likely have widespread vaccines and be on a different track and be able to get back to these traditions. But in the meantime I urge everybody to be careful this Thanksgiving,” he said.

Nann Worel, a city councilor, also made a brief statement at the meeting about the holiday.

“I would love to have a full table at my house this year, but we’re just not going to be able to do that, and so I thank the rest of the community for stepping up to that and keeping us safe, keeping us healthy, so we can move into this winter season,” she said.

There has been concern for months about the possibility of a rising coronavirus caseload as the ski season neared and then into the winter. The ski season at Park City Mountain Resort recently opened while Deer Valley Resort is scheduled to open for skiing in December. Coronavirus cases in Summit County have trended upward in October and November.