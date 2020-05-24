Park City Memorial Day ceremony canceled, but ‘be mindful of the sacrifices’

The graves at the Park City Cemetery on Kearns Boulevard were decorated for Memorial Day in 2019. A ceremony is normally held each Memorial Day at the cemetery but was canceled this year as the community continues to practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Park Record file photo

The Park City post of the American Legion has canceled an annual Memorial Day ceremony normally held at the Park City Cemetery, citing the efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Memorial Day ceremony normally could draw more than 100 people to remember the nation’s war dead. The ceremonies typically involved inspired words from speakers and the day’s protocol, such as the playing of taps and the lowering of the American flag, as the fallen were recalled.

Meredith Reed, the post commander, said it is difficult not to be able to hold the ceremony this year. She described the gathering as a “very solemn and meaningful occasion.” Reed was a chaplain in the Air Force for seven years ending in 2007.

Reed hopes the people of Park City “at the very minimum would pause in their day to remember” and “be mindful of the sacrifices” made in service of the country.

Support Local Journalism Donate



City Hall plans to lower American flags on public property, including the one at the cemetery, at sunrise and then raise them again at noon. Officials also will place portable toilets with hand sanitizer dispensers at the cemetery with cleanings scheduled three times per day.

Workers will remove flowers left at the cemetery on Memorial Day 14 days later.

The large American flag will be put up at the barn at the McPolin Farm in honor of the holiday.