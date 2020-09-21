Park City mining-era structure destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed a silver mining-era structure in Deer Valley on Saturday, the Park City Fire District said, indicating a campfire grew out of control before consuming the building known as the White Pine Cabin.
Bob Zanetti, the deputy fire chief at the Park City Fire District, said two men spent the night at the location and started a campfire in the morning. The fire spread out of control to the White Pine Cabin, he said. The Fire District received a report at just before 8 a.m. from mountain bikers who saw the fire. The bikers attempted to extinguish the flames before the firefighters arrived, Zanetti said.
The Fire District was at the scene for approximately three hours as the fire was extinguished and the firefighters ensured no hotspots remained. The fire burned an approximately 144-square-foot area, he said.
The campers were at the scene when the firefighters arrived, but further information was not immediately available about them.
The location is uphill from the Empire Canyon Lodge and just off the Orion ski run at Deer Valley Resort.
