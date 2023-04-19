Park City mining-era structure suffers severe damage in collapse attributed to snow

The historic Thaynes hoist house suffered severe damage in what a preservation group described as a collapse. The mining-era structure is close to the Thaynes lift at Park City Mountain.

Courtesy of Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History

A silver mining-era structure at Park City Mountain suffered severe damage in what a preservation group on Wednesday described as a collapse.

The Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History indicated the heavy snow of the winter and spring caused the damage to the Thaynes hoist house. The damage was seen in early April.

The structure is in Thaynes Canyon and is close to the Thaynes lift at the mountain resort. Park City Mountain said the site is roped or fenced off permanently during ski season based on safety concerns. The resort said lift operations are not impacted by the collapse.

The Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History said the amount of damage was not known by the middle of the week. The group also said “it will be weeks before the snow melts enough to allow for safe inspection of the buildings, assessment of damage and planning for next steps.”