Park City moose sightings reported, including animals on or close to roads

The Park City Police Department received a series of recent reports of moose sightings, including some that appear likely to involve the same animal since the locations were in close proximity to each other.

The agency regularly receives reports of moose and other wildlife sightings, but the recent ones were logged at a time when the animals often may move toward higher elevations as the snow melts. The deep snowpack this year, though, may limit the amount of foraging grounds at the higher elevations for some time.

Police officers who respond to moose or other wildlife sightings typically attempt to ensure the safety of the animals, drivers and other people.

The recent cases included:

• on Monday, May 8 at 12:52 a.m., a moose was seen “running” in the area of Park Avenue and 14th Street. The animal was in the “middle of the” road, the police were told.

• on Saturday, May 6 at 5:56 p.m., a moose, described as “younger,” was seen crossing Park Avenue in the area of a hotel.

• on Friday, May 5 at 9:41 p.m., a moose, reported to be young, was seen on Park Avenue in the area of the post office.

• on May 5 at 2:58 p.m., a moose was seen along Park Avenue, close to the post office. The animal was in a parking lot headed in the direction of the road, the police were told.

On Wednesday, May 3 at 11:54 p.m., meanwhile, an officer moved a beaver carcass from the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Main Street.