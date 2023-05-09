Park City moose sightings reported, including animals on or close to roads
The Park City Police Department received a series of recent reports of moose sightings, including some that appear likely to involve the same animal since the locations were in close proximity to each other.
The agency regularly receives reports of moose and other wildlife sightings, but the recent ones were logged at a time when the animals often may move toward higher elevations as the snow melts. The deep snowpack this year, though, may limit the amount of foraging grounds at the higher elevations for some time.
Police officers who respond to moose or other wildlife sightings typically attempt to ensure the safety of the animals, drivers and other people.
The recent cases included:
• on Monday, May 8 at 12:52 a.m., a moose was seen “running” in the area of Park Avenue and 14th Street. The animal was in the “middle of the” road, the police were told.
• on Saturday, May 6 at 5:56 p.m., a moose, described as “younger,” was seen crossing Park Avenue in the area of a hotel.
• on Friday, May 5 at 9:41 p.m., a moose, reported to be young, was seen on Park Avenue in the area of the post office.
• on May 5 at 2:58 p.m., a moose was seen along Park Avenue, close to the post office. The animal was in a parking lot headed in the direction of the road, the police were told.
On Wednesday, May 3 at 11:54 p.m., meanwhile, an officer moved a beaver carcass from the road in the area of the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Main Street.
A time to heal
Springtime brings ritual change to Summit County, including to the canine paradise also known as the Run-A-Muk dog park.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.