Park City motorists continue to leave vehicles in other people’s driveways

The Park City Police Department last week fielded another set of complaints about drivers leaving their vehicles in someone else’s driveway or parking space, continuing a string of cases in January involving the unusual scenario.

Park City was jammed last week as the Sundance Film Festival started on Thursday and the preparations were well underway throughout the week. There were numerous reports of parking issues, but the ones involving driveways or parking spaces stood out from the typical cases during Sundance.

The complaints included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 4:10 p.m., someone on Norfolk Avenue told the police a vehicle was left in the driveway for between six and seven hours.

• on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:55 a.m., someone on Woodside Avenue reported a Subaru was left in the driveway.

• on Friday, Jan. 24 at 11:28 a.m., a person reportedly parked in someone else’s spot on Kearns Boulevard. The person “was very aggressive” toward the person who contacted the Police Department, according to department logs. It was not clear from public police logs whether the case involved a parking spot in a lot or a driveway.

• on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2:47 p.m., someone reportedly backed a truck into a person’s driveway on Iron Canyon Drive and left.

There was a similar set of cases in early January, including on streets like Woodside Avenue and Park Avenue.