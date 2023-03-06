Park City Mountain extends season to April 23
it will be the longest ski season on the mountain since 1993.
In the midst of new records for snowfall in the Wasatch Back, Park City Mountain resort announced Monday morning that it is extending its winter 2022-2023 season by two weeks, to April 23, making it the longest ski season on the mountain since 1993.
A majority of chairlifts and trails will operate out of both of Park City Mountain’s base areas through Sunday, April 16, a release states, with continuing slope access out of the Mountain Village base area only through Sunday, April 23.
Previously the closing date for the season had been slated for April 9.
