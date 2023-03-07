Park City Mountain extends ski season, touting plentiful snow

Park City Mountain, shown on opening day in November, on Monday extended the ski season at the resort by two weeks, until April 23. The plentiful snow made the extension possible.

David Jackson/Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain on Monday said it has extended the ski season by two weeks, indicating the plentiful snow made it possible to keep the slopes open beyond its planned closing date.

The ski season at Park City Mountain was scheduled to end April 9, which is Easter. The updated closing date is April 23, weather and conditions permitting. The resort said an April 23 closing date would make the 2022-2023 ski season the longest since the season of 1992-1993.

According to Park City Mountain, the resort plans to keep most of the lifts and runs open on both the Mountain Village and Canyons Village sides through April 16, a Sunday. Access to the slopes during the final week of the ski season will be from the Mountain Village side.

The resort said there will not be a charge for parking in the Main, First Time and Silver King lots on the Mountain Village side after April 2. The resort will not require parking reservations after April 2 on the Mountain Village side.

Park City Mountain said it had received, through Monday morning, 455 inches of snow during the ski season. The total is the most through the same period of a ski season in the 49 years for which the resort has records. It is also 130% of the average snowfall for an entire season, the resort said.

The National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday called for the possibility of snow in Park City much of the time through Monday.

The extension to the closing date followed after the resort in November opened the ski season several days early as a result of favorable weather and snowmaking conditions.

“My first season back working with the team at Park City Mountain has truly been an experience of a lifetime,” Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, said in a prepared statement released by the resort. “From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 400” of snowfall by March 1 — I have been mindful to appreciate every day. Thanks to record-breaking conditions and the hard work and dedication of all our teams and team members, we’re thrilled to be able to offer two additional weeks of skiing and riding beyond what we had previously announced.”

The longer ski season will likely be welcomed by a broad swath of the Park City community. Park City Mountain skiers and snowboarders will have an opportunity to spend more time on the slopes during what continues to be regarded as one of the best winters in years for snow conditions. There will also likely be incremental economic benefits in Park City since the closing of the mountain resorts annually heralds the start of the slowest stretch of the year. The longer season could generate at least some economic activity even if it is unlikely to approach the busier times of the winter.

Deer Valley Resort said on Monday it has not altered its scheduled closing date of April 16.