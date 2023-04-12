Park City Mountain pushes back closing day until May, a second extension of season

Skiers enjoy opening day of the 2022/2023 season at Park City Mountain. On Wednesday, the resort announced it is extending the ski season for a second time as a result of the plentiful snow. | David Jackson/Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain on Wednesday extended the ski season until May 1, the second time the resort has pushed back closing day this season and another bonus for those who enjoy spring skiing conditions and warmer temperatures on the slopes.

The plentiful snow during the winter, followed by the recent storms, provided enough of a remaining base to keep some of the lifts operating weeks beyond the initial planned closing date of April 9. Park City Mountain in early March added two weeks to the end of the season, targeting a closing date of April 23.

The May 1 closing, which is conditions permitting, will mark the longest ski season at Park City Mountain in three decades, the resort said. Park City Mountain said it has received more than 610 inches of snow during the season and the base depth was 142 inches in the middle of the week.

According to the resort, most of the chairlifts and trails on the Park City and Canyons Village sides will remain open through Sunday. Eight of the chairlifts with access to a combined 2,100-plus acres will remain open on the Park City side through April 23.

The Crescent Express and Silverlode Express will then remain open until May 1. The two lifts will provide access to 1,250 acres, according to Park City Mountain. Between April 24 and May 1, the two chairlifts will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. based on expected spring conditions, safety and Park City Mountain’s desire to provide the best guest experience, the resort said. A celebration is planned on May 1, a Monday, with live music. Unspecified commemorative items will be available.

Parking on the Park City side in the Main, First Time and Silver King lots will be free for the rest of the ski season. Parking reservations are not required. The Cabriolet lot on the Canyons Village side is also available and is free.

“This season has truly been one for the record books – and it’s made even more special for being my first winter back working with the team at Park City Mountain,” Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, said in a prepared statement released by the resort. “From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 610″ of total snowfall and a 160″ base in early April, every week has brought new milestones and broken old records thanks to the hard work of our incredible team.”

The extension announced on Wednesday followed a stretch of warmer weather and some melting at the lower elevations of the Park City area. The National Weather Service forecast called for the possibility of several inches of snow on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 40 degrees and falling. The Friday forecast called for the possibility of snow showers and a high temperature in the high 30s before a warmup starting during the weekend.

The extraordinary snowfall allowed both Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort to extend their respective ski seasons. Deer Valley is scheduled to close April 23 after an initial date of April 16.

More information about the final weeks of the ski season is available on the two resorts’ websites: http://www.parkcitymountain.com and http://www.deervalley.com .