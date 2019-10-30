Park City Mountain Resort alters trail map to reflect loss of Scott’s Bowl terrain

Park City Mountain Resort has altered the trail map to reflect the loss of Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl, further evidence that it is highly unlikely the resort and the landowner will reach an agreement before the ski season to allow PCMR to use the upper-elevation terrain.

The trail map prior to the loss of the two bowls early in the 2018-2019 ski season identified both Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl. They were next to each other off the Jupiter chairlift. That trail map was available on the PCMR website as late as the end of last week.

The current trail map, available on the resort’s website at the beginning of the week, did not identify Scott’s Bowl or West Scott’s Bowl. It did, however, identify terrain in the immediate area as East Scott’s Bowl. The previous trail map did not list an East Scott’s Bowl.

The current trail map also shows a redrawn resort boundary at the location that dramatically dips downward in elevation to illustrate that the two former bowls are outside of PCMR borders. Two ski runs impacted by the loss of the terrain — Pinecone and Two Goons — were also removed from the trail map.

PCMR spokesperson Margo Van Ness released a prepared statement in response to a Park Record inquiry.

“While we continue discussions with the landowner of Scott’s Bowl to work toward a long-term agreement, we do not anticipate regaining access of the terrain for this season,” the statement said. “We have adjusted the boundary line on the 2019-20 trail map to reflect this. The new boundary line adds back in newly-surveyed terrain that was closed last season and meets the landowner’s requests for acceptable terrain access.”

The alterations to the trail map were made after PCMR owner Vail Resorts and the landowner, a firm called Silver King Mining Company, were unable to negotiate an agreement for the use of the terrain. The sides did not reach a lease agreement as the 2018-2019 ski season approached, forcing the closure of the bowls in December. There had been an agreement between PCMR and Silver King Mining Company for longer than 14 years, the resort has said.

The sides have not negotiated an agreement covering the upcoming ski season, and it is unclear whether there are ongoing negotiations. The resort last week indicated there are continuing discussions while a representative of Silver King Mining Company said there had not been talks between the firm and Vail Resorts about the use of the terrain in months.

Jack Gallivan, the president of Silver King Mining Company, said in a recent interview he does not anticipate reaching an agreement for the upcoming ski season. He described the current situation with the terrain outside the resort boundaries as the status quo.

The land covers approximately 115 acres and had been leased to PCMR through a series of agreements over the years. The initial lease was negotiated between the Gallivan side and the former ownership of PCMR. The Gallivan family once accepted lift passes as compensation for the use of the land.

Details about the unsuccessful negotiations have not been publicized. Gallivan, though, has previously indicated the two sides were “too far apart” during the talks leading up to the loss of the terrain early in the 2018-2019 ski season.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a statement from PCMR.