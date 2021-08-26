Park City Mountain Resort announces dates for 2021-22 ski season

Angela Burns helps her son, Tommy, ski down Homerun, a green run, at Park City Mountain Resort on opening day of the 2020-2021 ski season. The resort plans to open for this winter on Nov. 19.

Park Record file photo

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s in the coming days in Park City, but the time is approaching for Parkites to start waxing their skis and snowboards.

Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts on Thursday announced that lifts at PCMR are slated to start turning for the upcoming ski season on Friday, Nov. 19, with a scheduled closing date of April 17.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back this season for a fantastic winter of outdoor fun across our portfolio of resorts,” said James O’Donnell, president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts, in a news release. “As always, our goal is to provide a safe and memorable experience of a lifetime for our guests and employees, and to do everything we can to provide incredible skiing and riding all season long.”

The announcement also indicated that the company does not plan to have a reservation system in place for mountain access this winter at PCMR or its other properties. Vail Resorts implemented a reservation system last season to limit the number of guests on the mountain as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

No other details about the company’s plans regarding coronavirus-related measures were provided.

It appears likely the coronavirus will be a concern again this winter for skiers, snowboarders and the mountain resorts. In contrast to the 2020-2021 ski season, however, the widespread availability of vaccines could make worries about the disease somewhat less pronounced.

“Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19,” Vail Resorts said in the release. “Details of any necessary safety protocols will be communicated ahead of the season as the situation continues to evolve.”