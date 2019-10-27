Park City Mountain Resort has no deal for Scott’s Bowl terrain as season approaches

The firm that owns the former Park City Mountain Resort terrain of Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl said this week there have not been discussions with PCMR owner Vail Resorts about a new agreement that would reopen the terrain to skiers and snowboarders for the upcoming ski season.

The lack of talks between Vail Resorts and a firm called Silver King Mining Company in the weeks before the season is scheduled to start points toward the continued closure of Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl for a second consecutive winter.

The two upper-elevation bowls had been PCMR terrain for years. They are off the Jupiter lift and were popular with expert skiers. PCMR and Silver King Mining Company were unable to reach a lease agreement as the 2018-2019 season approached, prompting the closure of the bowls in December. The closure also includes terrain located between Scott’s Bowl and the nearby ski run Constellation.

The Gallivan family controls Silver King Mining Company and leased the approximately 115 acres of terrain to PCMR through a series of agreements over the years. The initial lease was between the Gallivan family-controlled firm and a former owner of PCMR. Silver King Mining Company accepted lift passes as compensation for the use of the land, a Gallivan family representative has said. Silver King Mining Company and Vail Resorts did not reach another lease agreement, though, resulting in the closure.

Jack Gallivan, the president of Silver King Mining Company, said in an interview there have not been discussions between his side and Vail Resorts about the use of the terrain in months.

“As of right now, there is no change,” Gallivan said, meaning the Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl terrain is not within the PCMR boundaries.

He said he anticipates the sides will not reach an agreement covering the upcoming ski season. He described the current situation with the terrain not covered by a lease with PCMR as the status quo. Gallivan also said there are no plans by Silver King Mining Company to operate the terrain as backcountry skiing during the upcoming winter.

A PCMR spokesperson on Friday indicated discussions are continuing with the landowner. The spokesperson did not provide details. The trail map posted on the PCMR website at the end of the week included Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl as resort terrain. The ski season is scheduled to open Nov. 22. Bowl terrain, though, typically remains closed on opening day and sometimes for weeks after the season opening, depending on the snow conditions.

The resort in late 2018, as the terrain was closed, indicated an agreement between PCMR and the landowner had been in place for longer than 14 years. PCMR at that time indicated it was likely the terrain would not open for the 2018-2019 ski season. In April, at the end of that ski season, Gallivan had indicated there had not been negotiations and said he would be surprised if an agreement was reached for the terrain for the 2019-2020 season.

The land is seen as a potential location for development, but Gallivan said this week Silver King Mining Company has no plans for a project.