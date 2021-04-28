Park City Mountain Resort to open for summer May 28

Audrey Morris, 12, holds onto the bungee cords as she does a backflip on the Park City Mountain trampolines in 2017. Park City Mountain will open to the public May 28.



Park City Mountain Resort will open for summer operations May 28, the resort announced Wednesday.

Activities at the Park City base area include the alpine slide, mountain coaster, miniature golf, gem panning and additional activities officials say will be finalized soon. On the mountain, visitors can enjoy scenic lift rides, bike haul and hiking.

Park City base area activities will be open seven days a week through Sept. 6, then Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 3.

Resort officials said Canyons Village operating dates, events and activities will be announced soon. Canyons Golf, though, will be open to the public May 21.

Resort officials did not specify what COVID-related safety measures will be in place except to state their intent to adhere to local health orders and guidance as relates to face coverings.

“After a successful winter season, we look forward to welcoming guests back to the mountain this May,” said Park City Mountain Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar in a press release. “We are proud to be able to offer a broad array of activities and safe outdoor recreation for our guests, and we can’t wait to enjoy another beautiful Park City summer.”