Park City Mountain Resort to suspend operations on Sunday, along with Vail Resorts’ other ski areas

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts announced plans to suspend operations at PCMR and the rest of its North American ski areas beginning Sunday due to concerns about COVID-19.

The suspension, announced late Saturday afternoon, is planned to last until at least March 22, and Vail Resorts will use that time to reassess the situation, according to a prepared statement from the company’s CEO, Rob Katz. The suspension also includes Vail Resorts’ retail stores.

The company will pay its seasonal and year-round employees during the eight-day suspension without requiring them to use vacation or sick time, according to the statement.

“Please know that this has been a fast-moving, constantly developing situation with new information from our communities coming to us by the day, if not by the hour, and we are trying to react as quickly as we can,” Katz said. “People may also wonder why we are not giving more notice ahead of this closure. We understand the challenges this creates, but our priority is to minimize any additional issues from operating in further uncertainty and to avoid potential crowding.”

Vail Resorts’ lodging and property management operations were slated to continue, but the company will not take new reservations during the suspension. The company intends to close its corporate offices and is asking non-essential personnel to work from home if possible.

The statement indicated the company will provide information about refunds on its website, vailresorts.com. Purchases like lift tickets, equipment rentals and ski school bookings can be fully refunded.

The Epic Pass and other season pass products are non-refundable and cannot be transferred to another season, according to the statement.

“Please know that we will get to everyone and appreciate your patience as our most immediate priority must be the health and welfare of our resorts and communities,” Katz said.

The suspension came hours after the director of the Summit County Health Department advised people to avoid traveling to Summit County if possible. That recommendation was made as health officials announced the first known instance within the county of community spread of the coronavirus. Community spread is when someone has contracted the virus from an unknown source.

As of late Saturday afternoon, neither Deer Valley Resort nor Woodward Park City had announced plans to suspend or close operations. Deer Valley has said it is closely monitoring the situation.






