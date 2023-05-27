Park City Mountain ‘should have been aware’ of hazardous trees near Short Cut lift, state agency finds

A Utah Occupational Safety & Health Compliance Safety and Health Officer met with Park City Mountain officials in early January as part of a state investigation into the death of an employee on the Short Cut lift. UOSH concluded the resort “should have been aware” of hazardous trees in the area.

Courtesy of Utah Occupational Safety & Health (UOSH)

State officials concluded Park City Mountain should have known there were hazardous conditions near the Short Cut lift that contributed to the death of a 29-year-old employee earlier this year.

Resort workers told a Utah Occupational Safety & Health compliance officer the lift had closed on New Year’s Day, one day before the accident, to remove dangerous trees — with at least one reportedly falling on the line, according to a report released by the state’s workforce safety division. A tree fell onto the lift again the next morning, causing ski patroller Christian Helger to fall approximately 50 feet from his chair headfirst into deep snow.

“We continue to be deeply saddened by the tragic death of our team member, Christian Helger, in January. We are all grieving this devastating loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family and friends,” Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain, said in a statement.

Vail Resorts, the parent company of Park City Mountain, was issued a $2,500 fine following the Utah Occupational Safety & Health investigation. It has appealed the citation.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority, and we have fully cooperated in all investigations surrounding the incident,” Walsh said. “We can confirm we received a citation from the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Administration. We disagree, however, with the findings set forth in the citation and are contesting it based on the underlying facts.”

Helger was riding the Short Cut lift around 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 2 when a tree fell on the lift cable; close to where the 29-year-old was seated. The force caused Helger’s chair to bounce violently and ejected him. Helger landed headfirst, up to his thighs, into deep snow and was unable to get out.

Ski Patrol responded to the Canyons Village side of the resort. However, they experienced challenges reaching Helger because of the conditions in the ravine area. They performed life-saving efforts, but Helger was declared deceased at the scene. A medical examiner determined the 29-year-old died from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

A ski patroller who responded to the scene said it looked like the tree “had exploded,” and there was debris everywhere, including on the lift chairs. Around 10 people were evacuated by rope rescue. No one else was thrown from the lift.

Interviews with Park City Mountain employees in the wake of Helger’s death led state investigators to conclude the resort “should have been aware” of the danger in the area because several trees had been cleared in the days before the accident and because there had been heavy snowfall.

The daily log shows the Short Cut lift was temporarily stopped around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, and a ski patroller told the compliance officer it was because a maintenance worker noticed a tree hanging 4 feet over the line. The employee also said Short Cut opened later than usual on Jan. 1 because a different leaning tree was observed close to the lift and had to be cut by Ski Patrol. A separate employee, who is a lift operator, said at least three trees were removed from the Short Cut lift area within two days of Helger’s death.

The lift operator said he was working at the top of the lift station on the day of the accident. He saw chairs aggressively bouncing and two people in a chair “hanging on for dear life” after the tree fell.

A Park City Mountain employee told a Utah Occupational Safety & Health compliance officer that it looked like a tree “had exploded” after falling on the Short Cut lift line, contributing to the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger. A photo after the accident shows a pile of debris, which has been circled, indicating where Helger fell.

Courtesy of Utah Occupational Safety & Health (UOSH)

Ski patrollers are required to use the lift safety bar, but an employee said it is often referred to as a “comfort bar.” It is unclear whether Helger had been using the bar.

Park City Mountain employees also expressed concerns about safety and training procedures.

Lift operators conduct a line ride every day before a lift opens to check conditions. However, a ski patroller told state investigators “lift operators are usually newer, younger employees, and have ‘no idea’ what to look for on a line ride.” Ski Patrol is not permitted to perform the line ride, according to the report.

Another employee working as a lift operator on the Short Cut lift told the compliance officer he wished more time was invested in employee training. He said he was told during the morning line ride to make sure the cable is centered on the sheaves and to look for trees leaning on the line. The employee said he “would not know what an unstable tree would look like.”

He indicated there should be more “shadow days” included in the training, where new staff watches more experienced employees operate the lift and perform the duties under their supervision.

A ski patroller told state investigators he started his career at Park City Mountain as a lift operator. He said he was never told to check the tree corridor while conducting the opening line ride. The employee added “that there is pressure to get lifts open in the morning, and there was ‘no time’ to ski the runs and check the lifts,” according to the report.

Separate ski patrollers who were involved in the removal of trees on Jan. 1 told Utah Occupational Safety & Health representatives it is rare to cut trees in the winter, and that most of that work occurs in the summer. Heavy snow and wind can lead to hazardous conditions during the ski season, which leads to their removal.

The ski patrol incident report states 27.5 inches of snow with a water equivalent of almost 3.5 inches had fallen on New Year’s Eve. An additional 11.5 inches had fallen in the 24 hours leading up to the accident. The snow that fell was classified as wet and heavy therefore creating a heavier load on trees.

State investigators determined an employee with more training, such as a ski patroller, should have examined the Short Cut lift before its opening on Jan. 2 for hazardous trees.

Short Cut remained closed for the ski season following the accident. The Utah Tramway Board must re-inspect the lift after deropement occurs. It could reopen in the winter.