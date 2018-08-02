Park City moves toward $48 million bond for Treasure, Thaynes Canyon acreage

The Park City Council in a straw poll Thursday evening directed staffers to prepare a $48 million bond resolution that would include funding for the 19-acre Snow Ranch Pastures land in Thaynes Canyon as well as pay for most of the Treasure acquisition.

The City Council is scheduled on Aug. 16 to vote on a bond resolution and language for the November ballot. If approved by voters in the fall, the bulk of the bond would go toward the $64 million price tag attached to Treasure. In the scenario the elected officials favored on Thursday, up to $3 million would go toward a $6 million deal struck by Utah Open Lands to conserve Snow Ranch Pastures.

The straw poll was 4-1, with Lynn Ware Peek dissenting. Ware Peek said she has heard from some in the community who are not in favor of attaching funding for Snow Ranch Pastures to the Treasure ballot measure.

According to City Hall figures, a voter-approved $48 million ballot measure would cost the owner of a $799,214 primary residence $194 per year, while the owner of a vacation home or commercial property with that value would pay an additional $353 each year. The bond would be repaid over 15 years.