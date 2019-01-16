Park City municipal attorney resigns in months after hunting goods case

A Marsac Building attorney who acknowledged involvement in the disappearance of hunting equipment in the mountains outside of Summit Park resigned from the municipal post in early January, City Hall said in a prepared statement released on Wednesday.

Polly Samuels McLean had been the assistant city attorney. The City Hall statement said the resignation was effective Jan. 7. The statement also said the resignation was "amicable and the parties have no outstanding issues between them." The statement indicated Samuels McLean plans to open a law practice.

Samuels McLean said in an interview she is proud of her work at the Marsac Building on issues like planning and zoning as well as workforce or otherwise affordable housing. The work was fulfilling and collaborative, she said, describing that she "really grew as an attorney" while at City Hall. Her practice, called Peak Law, will be based in the Park City area and focus on topics like real estate, planning and zoning, contracts and homeowners associations. She declined to discuss the criminal case that was brought against her.

Park City Attorney Mark Harrington praised her work for City Hall in the statement.

"I appreciate Polly's thirteen years of service to our community. She has been a key member of the legal staff and has been pivotal in her role" in the Community Development Department and other departments, Harrington said in the statement.

Diane Foster, the Park City manager, said in the statement the municipal government wishes "her the best in her new endeavor." City Hall declined to comment about whether Samuels McLean received a severance package.

Recommended Stories For You

The resignation ends the speculation about Samuels McLean's long-term status at City Hall. There were questions about whether it would be proper for someone to serve as a municipal attorney after a criminal case like the one brought against Samuels McLean.

Samuels McLean, 49, in late 2018 pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. A theft count was dismissed in the case. The plea will be held in abeyance for 12 months and the charge could be dismissed at the end of the abeyance period if she completes a 3rd District Court judge's conditions. The conditions include paying a $1,500 fee and $180 in restitution. Samuels McLean was also put on court probation for 12 months, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and was ordered not to violate laws.

Her husband, internationally known skier Andrew McLean, also was implicated criminally.

A bow hunter from Riverton said two tree stands, which provide hunters an elevated platform to target animals, were taken in September as well as a camera fixed on the immediate area. The bow hunter, Skip Roberts, also said locks and ladders were taken. A charging document against Samuels Mclean indicated the value of the stolen merchandise was between $500 and $1,499.

Prosecutors said Roberts saw the McLeans and their dog on images captured by a camera fixed on a nearby trail and then drove around the neighborhood. He saw the pet and followed it to the residence, the prosecutors said. The Unified Police Department recovered the missing items during the execution of a search warrant at two residences owned by the couple, the prosecutors said.

Samuels McLean worked for City Hall for approximately 13 years after working for the Office of the Attorney General of Utah. City Hall placed her on paid administrative leave after the arrest and her status was later changed to unpaid leave.

Samuels McLean as part of her Marsac Building duties worked closely on planning and zoning issues, frequently attending Park City Planning Commission meetings to represent the interests of the municipal government. She traveled to Park City's sister city, Courchevel, France, in 2018 to participate in an employee-exchange program.