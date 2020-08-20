Park City noise complaints include ‘drunk Karaoke’
The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive complaints about noisy people or parties, continuing a string of reports at a time when there is concern about the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.
Public police logs did not provide details about the reports last week, but there have been worries this summer about people not wearing masks or practicing social distancing at parties.
Some of the cases reported to the police last week or early this week included:
• on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 11:03 p.m., the police received a complaint about people in a trailhead parking area off Round Valley Way. They were noisy and were having a party, the police were told.
• on Aug. 16 at 4:38 a.m., the police were told of loud people on Heber Avenue, apparently at a lodging property. The person who contacted the police indicated the noise sounded like “drunk Karaoke.” The police logged the case as suspected disturbing the peace.
• on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 11:38 p.m., a party, described as loud, was reported on Aster Lane. The noise was heard close to a lodging property. A worker at the front desk of the lodging property contacted the police and “said guests are complaining,” according to the department logs.
• on Aug. 15 at 11:17 p.m., the police received a complaint about loud music on Gallivan Court. The people might have been using a generator, the police were told.
• on Aug. 15 at 11:13 p.m., a group of people, described as large, was reported on Sunny Slopes Drive. There was also loud music, the police were told.
• on Friday, Aug. 14 at 12:18 a.m., a party was reported on Deer Valley Drive. There was loud music that the person who contacted the police wanted to be lowered in volume, the logs said.
• on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:49 p.m., a party was reported on Woodside Avenue.
