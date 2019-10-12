Park City nonprofit begins accepting proposals for $50K climate grants

Got an idea on how to save the world? There could be a $50,000 check with your name on it.

Applications are now open for the Park City Community Foundation’s first-ever Climate Fund grants.

Proposals are due Dec. 5, and Executive Director Katie Wright says that recipients of the grants of $50,000 or more will be announced next spring. The PCCF is holding an informational Q&A for interested parties at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Park City Library.

Wright said the proposals that get funding will be ones that are both locally relevant and applicable in other places.

“We really looked to the ingenuity of our community members … and what we have found is that people have really great ideas and often they don’t have a home, or resources, for those ideas, and we’re hoping that this fund provides that,” she said.

Wright cited Summit Community Power Works’ lightbulb initiative, Utah Clean Air’s bulk solar project and various local agricultural operations as examples of the kinds of ground-level projects that the foundation is looking for.

The announcement of the fund and the call for proposals came during the recent, inaugural Mountain Towns 2030 climate summit in Park City, where a partnership including the foundation hosted representatives of mountain towns and the ski industry at the Park City Library to address their climate goals. According to the foundation, Park City has lost six weeks of winter weather in the past five decades. A global rise in temperatures will not only throw the ski industry’s future in doubt, but cause displacement, famine and conflict, scientists say.

While mountain communities and skiers can’t fix the climate on their own, the intent behind initiatives like the Climate Fund is to use mountain towns’ influence on visitors and second home owners to spur change on a larger scale.

The foundation has already raised $125,000 to fund the grants, according to Wright. The organization hopes to raise about $250,000 in total for the fund through donations.

The Climate Fund is the latest addition to the foundation’s roster of philanthropic resources, joining the Women’s Giving Fund, the Solomon Fund, the Community Fund and others. This summer, the People’s Health Clinic received a $35,000 impact grant from the Women’s Giving Fund.

Guidelines for proposals can be found at parkcitycf.org/climatefundguidelines/.