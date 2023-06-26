Park City nonprofit secures housing for neurodiverse adults

Bridge 21, a Park City nonprofit dedicated to providing housing for neurodiverse adults in Summit County, is under contract for four homes in Silver Creek Village that will accommodate 21 adults with special needs and four resident advisors. A row of homes on Coneflower Way serves as a model for what the project could look like when it’s completed next summer. David Jackson/Park Record

As a young woman makes plans to move out of her parents’ home, she’s started designing exactly what she wants her new bedroom to look like. It will be a leopard print paradise with a patterned comforter a symbol of her confidence. And if she had her way, there would also be a large built-in wardrobe and a center island dresser.

Although some aspects of the woman’s design won’t be possible given the room sizes of the future Silver Creek Village home, she will otherwise have the freedom to create a space that’s all her own. The project is part of a new development through Bridge 21, a Park City nonprofit dedicated to providing housing for neurodiverse adults in Summit County, that will accommodate 25 people through four single-family homes in the neighborhood.

“The need is so necessary and so unfulfilled. It’s kind of a course of the population that gets left out of everything demographic-wise… they’re just not included,” said Deb Hartley, the executive director of the organization. “Most of these people live with their mom and dad. And at some point, Mom and Dad will be unable to care for them. If they haven’t made plans, they’re going to become a part of the homelessness statistics. Most of these young people, they work, but they have no place to live.”

That’s where Bridge 21 comes in. The nonprofit was formed by a group of parents who have children with disabilities in 2018 when they realized there was a gap in services once their children left the school system, which has an abundance of support. The name represents bridging the support available to people aged 21 and over.

Bridge 21 hired a consulting company last year to provide a bird’s-eye view of the topic, which showed a stark need for inclusive housing opportunities, according to Hartley. The nonprofit began working at a feverish pace to address the issue and eventually partnered with Hillwood Homes to bring the residences under contract.

The estimated $4.5 million project will create two boys’ homes and a girls’ home. The fourth residence will likely house interns until the population grows, according to Hartley. One of the homes has six bedrooms but the others have five. Most rooms have an ensuite bathroom except for one, which has a shared bathroom on the lower level. Common areas will also be furnished.

The residences will accommodate 21 adults with special needs as well as four resident advisors, who will help manage day-to-day living.

Each home will have a separate accessory dwelling unit for this new, full-time position. The person will assist residents with life skills such as cleaning, socialization and responsibility.

Hartley is excited for the homes to go up alongside each other on Purple Poppy Lane. The affordable neighborhood will provide an inclusive environment for special needs adults that will help them to integrate into the community through their proximity to public transportation and employment opportunities.

“Isolation is a crisis for neurodiverse people,” she said. For many of the residents, it will be their first time away from home. It can be comforting, and easier to transition, if the adults navigate the change together.

Bridge 21 Executive Director Deb Hartley is excited for the homes to go up alongside each other on Purple Poppy Lane, where construction is shown. The neighborhood will provide an inclusive environment for special needs adults that will help them to integrate into the community. David Jackson/Park Record

The housing will also alleviate the pressure families of neurodiverse adults are facing by providing a safe home for their loved ones to gain independence as they age. The homes will be open to people over the age of 21 and residents cannot age out.

Tenants sign a one-year contract. They are assessed based on their behavior and other factors after 12 months to determine if they can renew their lease. The rental rates haven’t been finalized, but Hartley anticipates it will cost under $2,000 a month for all expenses minus food.

The homes are on track to be completed within the next year with occupancy slated for July 2024.

However, Bridge 21 is still working to acquire the capital for the project. The nonprofit has raised around $500,000, which covers the earnest money and construction down payment. Hartley said she’s started reaching out to banks for financing opportunities, but the deadline is in mid-July.

“When we take occupancy, I would love for these to be paid off through fundraising. If not, I would love to find an angel donor that would either buy one of the houses or all four of the houses, let us raise the money, and let us pay them back,” Hartley explained. “If not now, then when?”

Bridge 21 is pursuing grant opportunities and is seeking community support through donations or mentorship opportunities. The organization also hosts social activities for individuals with disabilities as well as support for parents and families every week.