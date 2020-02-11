Park City official charged with domestic violence-related counts

The Summit County Attorney’s Office on Monday filed formal domestic violence-related charges against a high-level Park City staffer, less than a week after what the authorities described as a physical confrontation between himself and his wife in Summit Park.

Prosecutors charged Alfred Knotts, 45, with a count of assault and two counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The assault count is classified as one involving domestic violence. Each of the counts is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine upon conviction. The case was filed in Summit County Justice Court at Silver Summit.

A pretrial conference is scheduled March 3. Pretrial conferences can cover a range of issues, and it is unclear what the sides anticipate discussing on March 3.

Knotts retained a Park City-based defense attorney, Jessica Peterson. She filed paperwork in Justice Court identifying herself as his attorney on Sunday. Peterson did not immediately comment about the case.

City Hall on Tuesday, meanwhile, declined to comment about the status of Knotts. He is the transportation manager for the municipal government. Officials have not made public statements regarding the legal situation or his status at City Hall. State law allows a government to address many personnel matters privately.

As the transportation manager, Knotts has wide-ranging duties as leaders pursue aggressive plans to boost public transit at a time when complaints have appeared to grow about traffic in the Park City area. Knotts and others at City Hall are working broadly on transportation solutions that reduce the need for private vehicles.

Knotts would be expected to have a crucial role in any upcoming discussions about road designs, pedestrian-bicyclist upgrades and the prospects of aerial transit systems, such as gondolas, linking key destinations.

He is also pivotal in the talks about transit on a regional basis, particularly those between City Hall and Summit County leaders. There has been recent friction between the two sides in the talks as Park City questioned the progress made in Summit County. The sides are expected to return to the talks in March.

The formal charges followed shortly after an affidavit of probable cause was filed in Justice Court against Knotts. The affidavit provides a more detailed account of the case, describing an argument with the wife. The wife told Knotts she would call the police, then he grabbed her and threw her onto the floor, the affidavit says. Knotts told the authorities he grabbed her by the arms in an effort to move her, according to the affidavit. The wife told the authorities she did not suffer an injury, but Knotts put her at risk of suffering one, the affidavit says.