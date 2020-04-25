Park City official: Loss of Silly Market ‘certainly is going to have an impact’

Max Doilney

Park Record file photo.

Max Doilney, a member of the Park City Council who serves on a task force dedicated to economic resiliency that was seated amid the spread of the coronavirus, in an interview addressed the cancellation of the Park Silly Sunday Market, saying public health was weighed in the decision.

The loss of the Silly Market this year, he said, “certainly is going to have an impact.” He said the community will need to be creative as it attempts to boost the economy.

Doilney said he is worried the corporate influence on Park City could increase as a result of the downturn since larger firms are better positioned to move through a difficult economy than smaller businesses. The Silly Market acts as a champion for the smaller ones, he said.

“A lot of our really small businesses start at the Silly Market,” he said.

He said the task force is attempting to ensure Park City has “as good a summer as we can” as well as preparing for the next ski season.