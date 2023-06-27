Park City official mounts campaign for a spot on the Salt Lake City Council

Clayton Scrivner, shown with son Charlie and dog Rudie, is a candidate in the Salt Lake City Council campaign. He is the communications manager in the Park City government and says he plans to remain a full-time staffer at the Marsac Building during the campaign and if he wins the Salt Lake City seat. Courtesy of the Committee to elect Clayton 4 Council

A Marsac Building official wants to win a seat in the City & County Building in Salt Lake City.

Clayton Scrivner, who is the Park City communications manager, is a candidate for the Salt Lake City Council, an unusual coupling of two government-related roles that will unfold in the coming months.

Scrivner, 46, has lived in Salt Lake City for 30 years. He has spent the past 21 years in public-service roles, including working for the Salt Lake City government during the mayoral administration of Ralph Becker. He has worked for the Park City government for nearly two years. Scrivner in his Marsac Building role helps mold the image of the municipal government through work with the media and the public.

Scrivner is campaigning in District 4 of the City Council, covering areas that include downtown, Pioneer Park and the University of Utah. Salt Lake City elections are nonpartisan. It is his first political campaign. The election will be conducted through a system known as ranked choice voting that involves people ranking candidates rather than voting for a single one. The period when Salt Lake City candidates must file paperwork formalizing a campaign is in August.

“Salt Lake is under a tremendous amount of growth pressure,” he said, questioning whether Salt Lake City is keeping up with the growth in areas like affordability, livability and accessibility.

Scrivner said he plans to remain a full-time staffer at the Marsac Building during the campaign and regardless of the outcome of the contest. He said he has spoken to Park City officials about the campaign in Salt Lake City and has received their support for the political undertaking.

Scrivner said he is prohibited from campaigning while conducting Park City business and cannot use the municipal government’s equipment for political purposes.

There is only limited overlap between the governments of Park City and Salt Lake City. The most notable current one centers on the efforts to stage a second Winter Olympics in the state. Salt Lake City would be the host of a Games while Park City would have an outsized role in an Olympics as a venue city. Both of the governments are heavily involved in the discussions, with the Olympics of 2030 or those of four years later seeming to be possibilities. The Salt Lake City government also financially contributed to Park City’s acquisition of Bonanza Flat, a high-altitude tract of open space that was protected through a coalition of contributors led by the Park City government.

Park City and Salt Lake City are also two of the state’s most reliably Democratic communities even with the politics in both places being nonpartisan.

The presence of a Park City staffer like Scrivner on the ballot in another community or in Park City itself is rare. Two notable instances involved members of the Park City Police Department. Darwin Little, then a police sergeant, unsuccessfully campaigned for sheriff in Morgan County in 2006. Dave Edmunds won the Summit County sheriff’s election in 2002 after rising from the Park City agency. Shauna Kerr in the 1990s won a Park City Council seat after having served as an attorney at the Marsac Building.