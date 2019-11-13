Park City official: ‘Thank God we got rid of 3.2 beer’

A member of the Park City Council made a full-strength comment about his opinion regarding the loosening of Utah alcohol laws that regulate the sale of beer.

“Thank God we got rid of 3.2 beer,” City Councilor Steve Joyce said at a recent meeting.

It was a comment that did not draw much of a response from Mayor Andy Beerman or the other City Councilors but one that seems to resonate in a community that sees state liquor laws, long considered some of the strictest and quirkiest in the nation, as overly stringent.

Joyce did not address the topic at length. The City Council was not scheduled to hold a discussion about the subject. Joyce appeared to make the comment as a side remark as he praised an event on Main Street featuring the Budweiser Clydesdale horses that was held to mark the loosening of the rules.

The Clydesdales drew a large crowd to Main Street to celebrate. The horses pulled a Budweiser wagon on the street surrounded by people cheering them on and taking photographs. It is believed the Clydesdales had not been on Main Street since they were in Park City for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

“Where else can you turn around, bring eight horses into town with two days notice and have thousands of people show up. … That was a wonderful thing,” Joyce said.

He acknowledged the Park City Police Department did not plan for such a large crowd and the event was more of a challenge than anticipated.

“What a good time. That was a lot of fun and everybody was well behaved, and what a great event, especially on such short notice,” he said.

There has long been concern in Park City’s tourism industry that the state’s alcohol regulations were a barrier to attracting skiers, snowboarders and others to Utah.