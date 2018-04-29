Park City officials available for chats

Two members of the Park City Council are scheduled to be available for chats about municipal issues on Tuesday.

City Councilors Lynn Ware Peek and Steve Joyce are slated to participate in a program known as Catch-up with Council, a part of the elected officials' outreach efforts.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the lobby at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center. People may stop by to talk to the City Councilors about issues of importance to them.

There are no formal presentations or question-and-answer sessions with a group, such as there are during other sorts of City Hall outreach programs like the Coffee With Council or the Apres With Council events.

For more information, contact Linda Jager, the community engagement manager at City Hall, at 615-5189 or linda.jager@parkcity.org.