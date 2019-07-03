Park City opts to allow certain fireworks for the Fourth of July

The snowy winter and rainy early summer left Park City green for Independence Day.

And with the vegetation not having dried out yet, emergency officials in Park City early in the week opted against enacting a fireworks ban for the Fourth of July on Thursday. The decision allows people in Park City to use certain consumer fireworks, such as those sold at grocery stores or licensed fireworks stands.

Other types of fireworks manufactured for personal use are banned regardless. The fireworks that are banned include some of the popular ones, and City Hall prohibits them at all times. They include firecrackers, cherry bombs, M-80s, bottle rockets, Roman candles, rockets on a stick or wire and single-shot or reloadable aerial shells.

Eric Hales, the fire marshal at City Hall and a veteran of the Park City Fire District, said the decision against enacting a ban was made on Monday morning. Hales and other City Hall staffers with duties related to public safety were involved in the decision.

“There is no need that we see … to issue a ban in the city,” Hales said.

He noted the conditions of the vegetation, saying the rain in the early summer reduced the threat of fire. He said the ground remains saturated as well.

The decision regarding fireworks on the Fourth of July is usually a noteworthy one each year as the emergency officials weigh allowing the use of personal fireworks against the fire threat. The officials are especially wary of fireworks igniting a devastating wildfire.

The conditions will be re-evaluated prior to Pioneer Day on July 24, a state holiday that is widely celebrated with fireworks.

City Hall, meanwhile, is preparing for the celebration on Thursday, featuring a parade on Main Street to City Park. The municipal government is the organizer of the event and officials have planned to “bring back the fun and funk and to increase the community feel of the event,” according to a recent report submitted to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council.

Fourth of July Celebrations kick off tomorrow, July 3. Please take free transit, carpool, ride your bike, or walk to reduce congestion. Free parking available in Resort and Park City School District lots on Kearns Blvd. Details here: https://t.co/xnEvxXl49G pic.twitter.com/ERKOLHOkpI — Park City Municipal (@ParkCityGovt) July 2, 2019

Park City is expected to be busy on Thursday with crowds on Main Street in the morning, City Park in the afternoon and Park City Mountain Resort for the fireworks at night.

Parking is available in the China Bridge garage for $20 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and normal parking rates in the Main Street core are in effect the rest of the day. There is free parking available in the lots at Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Park City School District campus. City Hall suggests people take buses or carpools on the Fourth of July.

More information is available on the City Hall website.