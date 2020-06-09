Park City outlines schedule for PCMR development talks, culminating with October vote

The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to continue talks about a development proposal for the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots, shown on Monday morning after an early June snowfall. City Hall officials have outlined a tentative schedule for the Planning Commission meetings pointing toward a possible October vote.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

City Hall staffers have drafted a tentative timeline for the review of a development proposal for the parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort that envisions a series of Park City Planning Commission meetings in the summer and fall culminating with the possibility of a vote on the project in October.

The Planning Department created the timeline as part of a report published in anticipation of a Planning Commission meeting scheduled on Wednesday. The timeline provides a potential preview of what is expected to be a closely watched process as the Planning Commission moves toward a decision on what is seen as one of the last major developments that will be sought within the Park City limits.

The Planning Commission in May started its review of the project and is scheduled to continue the talks on Wednesday. The tentative timeline after the Wednesday meeting involves six additional Planning Commission or Park City Council gatherings about the development proposal.

The timeline, as outlined in the report, includes:

• a Wednesday meeting of the Planning Commission to discuss a procedural matter regarding the processing of the application.

• a July 8 Planning Commission visit to the land.

• a July 22 Planning Commission meeting addressing topics like the architectural details, the overall design and heights.

• a July 30 City Council meeting discussing plans for affordable housing.

• an Aug. 26 Planning Commission meeting dealing with transit, traffic, parking and related topics.

• a Sept. 23 Planning Commission meeting discussing utilities, the phases of the project, sustainability and other unspecified topics that may remain unresolved.

• an Oct. 22 Planning Commission meeting to review the details of a potential approval, and a vote on the project.

There would be public input opportunities throughout the process.

The timeline is tentative and either side could likely request modifications to the schedule. A development proposal as large as the one for the PCMR lots sometimes can take much longer to proceed through the Planning Commission process than the timeline outlines.

A Provo firm called PEG Companies negotiated to acquire the PCMR lots from resort owner Vail Resorts. The PEG Companies proposal is based on an overall 1990s-era approval secured by a previous owner of PCMR allowing the development of the lots. The Vail Resorts-PEG Companies deal would not be finalized until after a decision on the project.

The Planning Commission meeting Wednesday is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. It will be held remotely as part of City Hall’s efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The meeting will be broadcast on the municipal website, and public input is accepted through the website. More information is available on the website, parkcity.org. Select “Current Public Meeting Listen Live” on the front page.