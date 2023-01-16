Park City outlines Sundance parking options, and be ready to pay a premium

A space in the China Bridge garage in Old Town during the Sundance Film Festival could be as sought after as a spot on the guest list to the parties on nearby Main Street.

China Bridge offers one of the most convenient parking locations to the festival hubbub along Main Street. Someone wanting to park there, though, needs to be ready to pay more than they normally would.

City Hall increases the prices at the garage during Sundance, and the dollar figure will fluctuate through the festival. Drivers must enter from Marsac Avenue and there are no in-and-out privileges.

The parking rates at China Bridge, according to the municipal government:

• $40 on Jan. 19

• $50 on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21

• $40 on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23

• $1 per hour with a $30 charge on the fifth hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Jan. 24 until Jan. 26. The charge will be $4 per hour from 6 p.m. until midnight, which is the regular rate in the winter.

• $30 on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28

Parking charges return to the normal rates on Jan. 29, the final day of the festival.

City Hall notes there are options in private-sector garages in the Main Street core with daily costs varying from $20 to more than $100.

There will be disabled spots available on the top level of the China Bridge garage, at the Brew Pub lot and at the Galleria lot.

Parking in the Sandridge lots off Marsac Avenue is free, but City Hall notes they are expected to fill early in the morning during Sundance.

Other free lots include:

• the park-and-ride lot at Richardson Flat. There will be free buses running a route serving the lot from Old Town and Prospector with 20-minute frequency between 5:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. from Jan. 19 until Jan. 28. The last bus from the Old Town transit center to Richardson Flat departs at 2 a.m.

• the park-and-ride lot at 1875 Homestake Road. Someone must register their vehicle to use the lot. A bus route is close by with service running from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. during Sundance. An on-call program guaranteeing a ride home is available after 3 a.m. from the location.

• the Deer Valley Resort parking lots outside Snow Park Lodge, which will be available to festival-goers from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. between Jan. 19 and Jan. 28. Vehicles that are left after 1 a.m. are subject to towing at the expense of the owner. Park City’s bus system serves Snow Park with a route to the Old Town transit center.

More information is available in the Park City Community Guide, a publication drafted by City Hall that provides wide-ranging information designed to help someone navigate through Sundance. It is available on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link is: https://www.parkcity.org/home/showpublisheddocument/73087/638088707740270000 .