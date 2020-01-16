Park City outlines Sundance parking options, including sharp China Bridge price increase

City Hall will significantly increase the price of parking in the China Bridge garage on the first Friday and Saturday of the Sundance Film Festival as compared to the dollar figure charged in 2019, one aspect of a broad parking plan that is designed to reduce the crush of vehicles in the Old Town core during Sundance.

Parking at China Bridge on the first Friday and Saturday of Sundance, typically two of the busiest days of the festival, will cost $60. A driver cannot leave and come back without having to pay again. The $60 soars above the $40 charged from the first Thursday of Sundance until Monday in 2019.

City Hall increases prices on public parking in the Main Street core or otherwise heavily restricts parking during Sundance. The pricing increases are designed to dissuade people from driving to Main Street, nudging them to the City Hall transit system or the Sundance bus routes. Main Street and surrounding Old Town, though, are usually jammed with vehicles during Sundance, particularly the opening days. There are typically numerous parking complaints logged with the Park City Police Department.

The $60 charge will test the demand for parking so close to Main Street. Industry figures in Park City to conduct business could see the $60 as a worthwhile corporate expense to have easy access to the hubbub of Main Street. But film lovers, celebrity gawkers and others driving to Main Street to enjoy the scene could be influenced by the $60 cost to find an alternative means to reach Main Street.

The China Bridge charge is set at $40 on Jan. 23, which is the opening day of Sundance. The $60 on Friday and Saturday is followed by $40 on Sunday and Monday. On Jan. 28, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, the cost is scheduled to be $3 per hour after 5 p.m. with the first hour free and a maximum of $18. On Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the cost will be $30.

The entry to the China Bridge garage during Sundance will be off Marsac Avenue while drivers will exit onto Swede Alley.

The dynamic pricing structure in 2020 is based on input from the community and data showing the level of use of the garage.

There will also be free options for parking on the edge of the Main Street core or outside that area. The options include the park-and-ride lot at Richardson Flat off S.R. 248 with a bus connection to Prospector. Parking will also be available at Park City Mountain Resort and the Snow Park lots in lower Deer Valley from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Free parking will also be available at the Ecker Hill park-and-ride lot on Kilby Road. Free parking will be available at the Sandridge lots off Marsac Avenue, which are a short walk to Main Street. City Hall anticipates the Sandridge lots will fill by the morning.

Parking on residential streets surrounding Main Street, meanwhile, is restricted through a permit system that is available to people who live in the neighborhood.

Some privately held garages in the Main Street core also dramatically increase prices during Sundance.

More information about the parking plans are available in the City Hall-drafted Community Guide to Sundance posted on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link to the community guide is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=65185.

RELATED: Park City readies Sundance drop-and-load strategy, including suspending newly created zones