Park City package for NBA All-Star Game priced at $6,000-plus

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled in Salt Lake City in mid-February. There could be residual economic benefit in the Park City area as the crowds arrive in the state for the weekend. | David Jackson/Park Record

The NBA All-Star Game is headed to Salt Lake City later in February, but the event might not deliver a rim-rattling slam dunk for the Park City tourism industry.

A simple off-the-backboard layup seems possible, though.

Park City oftentimes receives residual economic impact during major events in Salt Lake City, and the All-Star Game is an especially notable one for the state. The people traveling to Salt Lake City could see a day trip to Park City or a day or two on the community’s slopes as options during their stay in the state. And some All-Star Game-goers are likely to choose to stay in Park City with the city’s proximity to Salt Lake City.

All-Star weekend runs from Feb. 17 until Feb. 19, with the game scheduled that Sunday night. There is a slate of All-Star-related activities in Salt Lake City that weekend, including 3-point shooting and slam dunk contests.

NBA Experiences is marketing a package for travelers to the All-Star Game that provides a ticket to the game, four nights of accommodations at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City-The Yarrow and other NBA-related items like access to a premium lounge. The price on Tuesday morning was listed at $6,339 for one person or $10,138 for two people. An upgrade was offered for people preferring to stay at the Montage Deer Valley. A price was not listed for the upgrade. Information about the popularity of the package that includes a Park City hotel stay was not available early in the week.

The weekend is expected to be jammed in Park City regardless of any additional tourism from the NBA fans. The game is scheduled during Presidents Day weekend, which is usually one of the busiest three days of the year for the ski industry. All-Star Game attendees who head to Park City will likely encounter top-tier lodging prices, heavy traffic and crowds.

A lodging projection compiled for the Park City Chamber/Bureau in mid-January indicated bookings during the All-Star Game weekend were behind those of the year before. The projection does not account for bookings or cancellations since Jan. 15.

In a prepared statement in response to a Park Record inquiry about the All-Star Game, Jennifer Wesselhoff, the president and CEO of the Chamber/Bureau, predicted there will be some economic benefit in Park City.

“I think it’s easy to say that sporting events in SLC (and even Provo) have some spillover on PC for both pre- and post-event as well as during the activation from a day trip standpoint. You’ll see jerseys from fans up and down the street impacting retail sales and restaurants,” she said.

Wesselhoff said the weekend “may not show big impacts in terms of overnight occupancy but our destination is a highlight for sports game attendees.”

“Even Dwyane Wade spoke about the Park City lifestyle as one of the things he’s most excited about when he became part of the Utah jazz ownership group. This conversation reverberates throughout the NBA and raises our profile,” she said about the retired NBA superstar.

She added: “It’s fair to say that residents in both Park City and Salt Lake City are lovers of winter sports – whether it be skiing, snowboarding, or basketball. We anticipate spectators to visit Park City over the All-Star weekend, and we welcome the opportunity to expose them to our mountain town. With many large-scale events held in Salt Lake City, we experience a spillover effect where visitors come to Park City for a day trip, or for an overnight stay. This allows visitors to experience the beauty of the Wasatch Range to its full extent. Any chance we get to support our friends in the Wasatch Front is a welcomed opportunity.”