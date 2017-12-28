Park City paid-parking gates purposely damaged

Three parking gate arms at the China Bridge garage installed as part of Park City's revamped paid-parking system were purposely damaged over several days, including one case that resulted in an arrest, the Park City Police Department said.

City Hall reintroduced paid parking to China Bridge and Swede Alley in mid-December after more than a decade of free parking there, a move that disappointed many.

The Police Department logged at least two cases about damage to the paid-parking infrastructure. On Dec. 24 at 2:26 a.m., an officer watched a man "move barricades at the China Bridge structure so he didn't have to pay to exit," according to the police. An officer arrested the man on charges of theft of services and possession of drug paraphernalia, the department said.

Phil Kirk, a police captain, said the person told an officer he did not have the money to pay for parking.

The day before, meanwhile, the police received a report that several of the gate arms had been "forced up, damaging them and making them inoperable," according to a separate online posting.

The Police Department has increased its monitoring of the garage and Swede Alley since the damage occurred.

Kirk said the damage is estimated at $1,000 per gate arm.