Park City panel delays procedural decision in PCMR development talks

Members of the Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday considered an early but important matter in the discussions about a major project at Park City Mountain Resort but delayed a decision on that point until at least late June.

The Planning Commission recently started talks about the PEG Companies proposal for a development on what are now the PCMR parking lots. The Planning Commission must make a key procedural decision before advancing to the more detailed talks about the project itself.

A former owner of PCMR secured the development rights on the land in the 1990s. Vail Resorts years later acquired PCMR and reached an agreement to sell the lots and attached development rights to PEG Companies in a deal that would not be finalized until after the Planning Commission casts a vote on the development proposal.

The procedural question before the Planning Commission centers on whether PEG Companies will be required to amend a 1990s development agreement that outlines the attached rights or pursue a new master-planned development, a City Hall permit usually employed in larger projects.

The PEG Companies side argues amending the development agreement is the correct route and the proposal does not warrant a new master-planned development. But City Hall staffers say otherwise, outlining that there are substantive differences between what was envisioned in the 1990s and the current proposal. They include the location of proposed development on the grounds, the number of parking stalls and plans for pedestrian routes. The decision on the procedural matter is important since it will influence the nature of the Planning Commission discussions.

Members of the Planning Commission generally said they were leaning toward requiring a new master-planned development. They did not speak extensively about that topic, but there seemed to be agreement. The Planning Commission is expected to address the issue again at a meeting scheduled on June 24. The members at that meeting could reach a decision on the procedural matter. Once a decision is made, PEG Companies and the Planning Commission would move to details of the development proposal itself. The panel at that point will likely spend time on issues like traffic, pedestrian routes, the building designs and building heights.

The 10-acre proposal includes residences, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. There would be housing for employees and housing set aside as affordable. PEG Companies wants to build large garages to make up for the spots that would be lost to the development. There are also plans for a one-way traffic loop in the vicinity of the project, bicycle lanes and sidewalks on nearby stretches of road and a location for the National Ability Center.

The Planning Commission at the meeting also heard from staffers that it is likely the discussions will extend until November, with the possibility of a vote that month. Staffers had drafted a tentative timeline in anticipation of the meeting on Wednesday that targeted an earlier date — Oct. 22 — for a potential vote by the Planning Commission.