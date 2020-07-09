Park City panel makes key procedural decision in PCMR project talks, siding against developer
The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday made a key procedural decision regarding the processing of a Provo developer’s application to develop the parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort, siding with City Hall staffers in the vote.
The Planning Commission spent weeks on the procedural matter before the unanimous vote on Wednesday. It was an important decision since the rest of the talks will be heavily influenced by the processing option selected by the Planning Commission on Wednesday.
PEG Companies wanted to move forward in the talks via an amendment to a 1990s-era development agreement negotiated between the former owner of PCMR and City Hall. The development agreement outlines the rights attached to the land, which were secured by the former owner in the 1990s.
City Hall staffers, though, argued otherwise, contending there are substantive differences between the project as envisioned in the 1990s and today’s proposal from PEG Companies. The staffers wanted the firm to proceed through a full review of the master-planned development and the development agreement. A master-planned development, frequently referred to in planning and zoning circles as an “MPD,” is typically employed in larger, more complex proposals.
The staffers have said the differences between what was envisioned in the 1990s and the current application include the location of the proposed development on the grounds, the number of parking stalls and the ideas for pedestrian routes.
The Planning Commission agreed that the submittal from PEG Companies involves substantial modifications from the 1990s approval as members supported the route involving a full review.
The decision puts PEG Companies into a more intensive review, but the firm is not required at this point to modify the development proposal as a result of review option selected by the Planning Commission.
The decision allows the developer and the Planning Commission to move to discussions about the project details after a string of meetings that focused on the procedural matter.
