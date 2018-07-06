Park City parade honors fallen police officer
July 6, 2018
Amid the Fourth of July revelry on Main Street on Wednesday, one entry in the parade proceeded down the street with a sense of solemnness.
A Park City Police Department sport utility vehicle slowly moved forward carrying the family of a fallen officer who died on Independence Day decades ago.
Rodney Schreurs was a 33-year-old officer on July 4, 1984. He was directing traffic at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive after the fireworks display when a drunken driver in a pickup truck struck him. He died at a Salt Lake City hospital.
A sign on the police sport utility vehicle on Wednesday indicated the fallen officer's widow, son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren were inside as the parade entry drove the route from the top of Main Street to City Park.