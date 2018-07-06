Park City parade honors fallen police officer

Amid the Fourth of July revelry on Main Street on Wednesday, one entry in the parade proceeded down the street with a sense of solemnness.

A Park City Police Department sport utility vehicle slowly moved forward carrying the family of a fallen officer who died on Independence Day decades ago.

Rodney Schreurs was a 33-year-old officer on July 4, 1984. He was directing traffic at the intersection of S.R. 224 and Payday Drive after the fireworks display when a drunken driver in a pickup truck struck him. He died at a Salt Lake City hospital.

A sign on the police sport utility vehicle on Wednesday indicated the fallen officer's widow, son, daughter-in-law and three grandchildren were inside as the parade entry drove the route from the top of Main Street to City Park.