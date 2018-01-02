Park City parked cars block driveways, hydrants, buses and plows

With so many people parking themselves in Park City for the holidays, there were apparently difficulties finding space for all the vehicles.

The Park City Police Department in late December fielded numerous complaints about parking issues, probably a consequence of holiday crowds arriving at about the same time as some of the first consequential snow of the season.

The Police Department regularly receives complaints about parking problems during the busiest times of the ski season, such as the holidays and the Sundance Film Festival, and the cases last week were largely typical for the time of year.

Some of the cases involved vehicles parked in places where they blocked traffic, while others were left in places where they blocked driveways. There were also at least three cases logged as abandoned vehicles. At least 15 cases involving parking issues of some sort were reported between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.

The cases included:

on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 9:38 a.m., a vehicle was left on Calumet Circle, a small street in Prospector, in a location where it blocked a fire hydrant and impeded snowplows.

on Dec. 26 at 9:34 a.m., a parked vehicle blocked a driveway on Lowell Avenue.

on Monday, Dec. 25 at 5:03 p.m., a truck and a trailer were parked close to the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue, in a spot that made it difficult for buses to pass.

on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9:04 p.m., a driver stopped on Main Street, in the middle of traffic, and left the vehicle.

on Dec. 24 at 4:23 p.m., several vehicles were reported to be parked in a no-parking zone on Lowell Avenue. The parked vehicles may have caused issues for City Hall buses, according to the police.

on Dec. 24 at 10:51 a.m., a car was reportedly parked in front of a house on Woodside Avenue. It apparently blocked a driveway. The car did not have a City Hall-issued Old Town parking permit, the police were told.

on Friday, Dec. 22 at 4:47 p.m., a truck was reportedly parked on the street somewhere along American Saddler Drive. The truck blocked the person's view as they attempted to pull out, the police were told.

Parking issues have for years challenged Park City, particularly in Old Town, as drivers headed to the city compete for a limited number of spaces in the Main Street core. A residential-permit system is designed to discourage outside drivers from parking on Old Town streets while there are restrictions in other places as well.

The Police Department and City Hall's parking enforcers regularly issue warnings and tickets. It is rare that a vehicle is towed based on it being parked in a restricted zone.

Last week was the second consecutive week the Police Department fielded a series of parking complaints. There will likely be a stretch of parking issues in coming weeks as well as the ski season continues and Park City prepares for the opening of Sundance on Jan. 18. Any significant snow would likely create additional parking issues.

City Hall provides details about parking programs and restrictions on the municipal website. The direct link is: http://www.parkcity.org/departments/parking.