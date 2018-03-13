Park City parking cases: ‘pinned in’ vehicle, construction crews

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking problems, some apparently related to the crowds in the city for what was a busy week and others seeming to arise from issues on individual streets or in parking lots.

The Police Department for years has regularly responded to parking problems as crowds arrive in Park City and look for places to leave their vehicles without needing to pay for parking.

The cases last week involved a combination of locations in Old Town, Prospector and elsewhere. Some of the vehicles had been left for extended periods. The police were told construction crews were involved in some of the cases while another call focused on a location for handicapped parking.

Some of the cases included:

• on Saturday, March 10, two vehicles were reported to be parked in a location that blocked King Road at 11:40 a.m. The police said the vehicles created a traffic hazard.

• on Friday, March 9 at 4:04 p.m., someone on the 900 block of Iron Horse Drive said the handicapped parking spaces outside a store were filled with snow. The snow forced people to unload in a location alongside moving vehicles, the police were told.

• on Wednesday March 7 at 11:08 a.m., a vehicle was reported to be parked in front of a house on Lily Langtry Court. It had been there for several days. The police were told someone left a note on the vehicle asking the person to park elsewhere.

• on Tuesday, March 6 at 7:45 p.m., a truck was reported to be parked in front of a fire hydrant on the 300 block of Main Street. The truck also apparently "pinned in" another vehicle, according to department logs.

• on Monday, March 5 at 9:41 a.m., a large truck with a flatbed carrying water tanks was seen parked in a space set aside for 30-minute parking along Swede Alley. The vehicle had been there for two days, the police were told.

Other cases involved a vehicle reported to be parked close to a driveway on Park Avenue for three days, a construction crew that reportedly caused problems parking on Iron Mountain Drive and a truck and attached trailer on Daly Avenue that reportedly blocked the road and a driveway.