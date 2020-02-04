Park City parking complaints continued through Sundance

The parking issues continued throughout the Sundance Film Festival as the Park City Police Department received a series of complaints even after the especially busy opening days.

Parking complaints have long been a standard law enforcement issue during Sundance. City Hall introduced measures in 2020 designed to reduce the traffic and parking crush in Old Town, including heavily restricting vehicles, with some apparent success. There were numerous complaints nonetheless.

There was a series of parking problems on Main Street, where long-term parking was prohibited during Sundance.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Friday, Jan. 31 at 9:21 a.m., a no-parking sign was reportedly run over on Lucky John Drive. There were vehicles illegally parked in the location of the sign, the police were told.

• on Jan. 31 at 9:14 a.m., a truck was reported to have been left in front of a driveway on Sidewinder Drive. The person who contacted the police could not drive out of the driveway, the police were told.

• on Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:58 a.m., a vehicle was left in a location where it partially blocked a driveway on Lucky John Drive.

• on Jan. 27 at 7:28 a.m., a car was left in a location along Park Avenue where it blocked a driveway.

There was also a concentration of cases in the 10 a.m. hour on Saturday, Feb. 1. The reports that hour included cases on streets like Homestake Road and Woodside Avenue.

Parking has long been problematic during Sundance as large numbers of drivers arrive seeking spots close to the Main Street hubbub or the screening rooms. City Hall’s operations plan for Sundance included tightly restricting parking in the Main Street core and increasing prices for the public spots that remained available. Privately held parking lots across Park City were generally restricted from Sundance-goers or the prices increased.

City Hall in 2020 introduced highly restrictive measures that stopped drivers without passes issued by the municipal government from entering the neighborhood surrounding Main Street. There were early reports that the measures reduced traffic and parking issues on the neighborhood streets.