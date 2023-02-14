Park City parking enforcers subjected to ‘combative interactions and verbal assaults’

Park Record logo

Park City parking enforcers this winter have issued far more tickets in neighborhoods than in two recent winters and the efforts by the municipal government to protect the areas have prompted conflict, a City Hall report indicates.

Johnny Wasden, the parking manager, drafted the report in anticipation of a broad update at a Park City Council meeting scheduled on Thursday. The report shows the number of tickets that have been written in residential parking areas soared in the period between November and January when compared to the 2021-2022 and 2019-2020 winters.

The number was in the range of 400 tickets in a month in December and January, an average of more than 10 a day, far outpacing the highs of approximately 200 in a month that were recorded in the other two winters.

The efforts in the neighborhoods essentially coincided with the launch of paid parking during the daytime hours in the Main Street core. There was concern skiers were leaving their vehicles in spots that would otherwise be available for customers of Main Street businesses. As paid parking was implemented, Park City leaders wanted to guard against drivers parking on neighborhood streets close to Main Street.

The report to the elected officials outlines that patrols in neighborhoods increased by approximately 150%. The additional patrols resulted in the large increase in tickets, the report says.

“With the implementation of the Winter Operations Plan, we observed many positive changes in our neighborhoods, including less cut-through traffic, ski parking in the neighborhood, idling, and overall compliance,” the report says.

However, it acknowledges the efforts “have also incurred more combative interactions and verbal assaults by members of the public.” The report did not provide details about the conflicts and it was not clear from the report whether any of the cases included physical confrontations. It was also not clear from the information provided to the elected officials whether the cases necessitated the involvement of the Park City Police Department.

Parking in the Main Street core and elsewhere in Old Town has challenged City Hall for decades. There have been debates over the years about the details of the paid-parking system, employee parking, skier parking and residential parking on the streets surrounding Main Street.

The Main Street businesses want the parking set aside for customers. Many people who live close to Main Street become displeased when shoppers or diners park in the neighborhood. There is also displeasure when skiers and snowboarders headed to the nearby Town Lift at Park City Mountain park on Main Street or on the nearby Old Town streets.

One hour is set aside on Thursday for the update about parking. The City Council will have the opportunity to provide input, but it was not clear early in the week whether the elected officials intend to use the meeting to consider alterations to the parking program.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. with the discussion about parking slated to start at 3:15 p.m. The meeting is scheduled at the Marsac Building and will be broadcast online.

More information about the meeting is available on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38995/15.