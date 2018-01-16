Park City parking issues mount even before Sundance arrives

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of reports about parking problems in a variety of locations, probably a result of a busy week as a three-day holiday weekend approached.

Some of the parking issues reported last week included:

on Friday, Jan. 12 at 2:28 p.m., three cars were reported to be parked illegally at or close to the intersection of Ontario Avenue and Rossie Hill Drive.

on Jan. 12 at 9:03 a.m., two vehicles were parked illegally somewhere along Lowell Avenue.

on Jan. 12 at 2:55 a.m., a truck was seen parked along Marsac Avenue in a manner that it extended into the road.

on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7:29 p.m., a vehicle on Park Avenue was reported to be double parked or otherwise parked illegally.

on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8:59 a.m., a vehicle was spotted parked in the road along King Road.

Other parking issues were reported in places like the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street and the Main Street-5th Street intersection.

The parking issues last week were likely a preview of the problems that could be looming in Park City as the Sundance Film Festival opens. Park City officials have long attempted to guard against parking problems during the festival, but there are normally numerous complaints anyway.

The parking crush during Sundance typically peaks during the opening weekend as large crowds of film lovers, celebrity gawkers and revelers descend on Park City. City Hall heavily restricts parking in the Old Town core during Sundance and increases prices on public spots that remain open. Officials have long urged people to park in outlying lots and use the bus system.