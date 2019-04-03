Park City parking issues persist as vehicle leaves with immobilizing boot

The Park City Police Department last week continued to receive complaints about parking problems as the community remained busy during the final weeks of the ski season.

The Police Department this ski season has received numerous reports of parking issues across Park City, but many of the cases have been logged in Old Town or close to the mountain resorts. The winter weather also complicated the issue as heavy snow piled up on the sides of streets and in parking lots, effectively reducing the area where vehicles could be left.

The cases last week included:

• on Sunday, March 31 at 1:55 p.m., the police received a report of upward of 20 vehicles parked in the road along Rossie Hill Drive. The police were told parking at the location is limited to people who live in the neighborhood. The person who contacted the police wanted the vehicles towed, according to public police logs.

• on Friday, March 29 at 2:24 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly parked in someone's driveway on Daly Avenue. The police said the vehicle owner was contacted and it was moved. In an unrelated case earlier that day, at 11:37 a.m., a van was reported to be parked in a Hillside Avenue driveway.

• on Monday, March 25 at 12:05 p.m., the Police Department received a complaint about a parking issue on Lowell Avenue. The police were told a parking violation resulted in a vehicle being immobilized with a boot. The vehicle, though, left with the boot, the police were told. The Police Department classified the case as a suspected theft.