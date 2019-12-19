Park City parking issues: There is a ‘bad spot’ to leave a car

The Park City Police Department last week received a series of complaints about parking issues, continuing a string of report in recent weeks as crowds arrived at the same time of heavy early season snows.

Parking problems are usually prevalent at the outset of a ski season, but the snow has exacerbated the issue this year.

Some of the cases reported to the Police Department last week included:

• on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3:27 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be blocking the road at or close to the intersection of Piper Way and Cinder Court. The driver of the vehicle refused to move, the police were told.

• on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m., a vehicle was left in a no-parking zone at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue.

• on Dec. 15 at 10:16 a.m., the police received a complaint that a vehicle was parked in what was described as a “bad spot” at or close to the intersection of Daly Avenue and Ridge Avenue. The person who contacted the police did not want the vehicle moved at that time, but told the department “if officers could make them aware that it will be a problem and needs to be moved elsewhere they would appreciate it,” according to public police logs.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4:27 p.m., meanwhile, a vehicle was reported to be parked at a stop sign at the intersection of Park Avenue and Heber Avenue. It was moved. An hour earlier, a truck was reported to be parked at the same intersection. It was in a location where it blocked the road, the police were told.