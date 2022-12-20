Park City parking problems mount as crowds start to arrive

The Park City Police Department recently logged a series of parking-related issues, an indication of the arrival of crowds with the holidays approaching. Some of the cases were reported on Heber Avenue, in the Main Street core. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department since the middle of December has responded to numerous complaints about parking, an indication crowds are arriving with the ski season at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort underway and the holidays approaching.

The Police Department regularly is told of parking issues during busy times. The largest of the expected holiday crowds typically do not arrive until after Christmas, but there has appeared to be a marked increase in traffic and pedestrians in recent days.

The parking issues appeared to be similar to those traditionally reported during busy times, but they occurred toward the beginning of a ski season that Park City leaders are attempting to more strictly manage after widespread complaints about the impacts of crowds during the 2021-2022 ski season.

The recent cases were reported in a variety of locations, but a number of them were logged in Old Town. The historic district, with its proximity to Main Street, the Town Lift at Park City Mountain and the Park City Mountain base area, has long been a focus for the police and parking-enforcement crews. The cases also included a range of scenarios.

Some of the recent cases included:

• a vehicle that was left in a location on Main Street where it blocked a crosswalk on Main Street on Dec. 18 at 6:05 p.m. The police instructed the driver to move the vehicle.

• a Range Rover that reportedly was left in a location on Park Avenue where it blocked in another vehicle and in a location where parking is reportedly prohibited, on Dec. 18 at 1:39 p.m.

• a vehicle that was parked against the traffic flow on Heber Avenue on Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m.

• a truck parked in a vehicle entryway on Main Street at 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 16. The vehicle blocked access to a garage, the police were told.

• a vehicle left in a no-parking area on Three Kings Drive at 9 p.m. on Dec. 15.

• a vehicle that was left “in the middle of the travel lane” on Park Avenue at 12:38 a.m. on Dec. 15. The municipal streets workers needed the vehicle to be moved, the police said.

• a vehicle that was left on a sidewalk on Heber Avenue on Dec. 14 at 1:33 p.m. The vehicle was in a location where it partially blocked several driveways, the police said. A ticket was issued.

• a vehicle that was left on Cooke Drive at 1:19 p.m. on Dec. 14, but it was not clear from public police logs what sort of violation was observed. The police said the “owner of vehicle arrived immediately after my arrival and moved the vehicle.” A warning was issued and the vehicle owner was told of the parking regulations, the police said.

• a vehicle that was left at a bus stop in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and Iron Horse Drive on Dec. 14 at 9:47 a.m. The police said the driver received a warning and was educated about the issue.

• a car that was left in front of a driveway on Stryker Avenue at 5:28 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Parking in many locations in Park City is heavily regulated, including restrictions in the Main Street core and on surrounding Old Town streets. Park City officials this winter are more aggressively attempting to lessen the impact of tourism on the community.