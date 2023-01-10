Park City parking problems mount: Some leave cars in Park Meadows to catch the ‘ski bus’

Parking issues in Park City could worsen shortly with preparations underway for the Sundance Film Festival. Some early festival-related parking restrictions began this week, including along Main Street, shown. The Park City Police Department received numerous parking complaints recently, even before the start of Sundance restrictions. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department in the first week-plus of January received numerous complaints about parking issues, as snow piled up and the community appeared to remain steadily busy after the holiday crowds departed.

Parking problems are commonplace during the ski season, and the cases reported to the police recently generally resemble those logged during busy times of the year. The police were told of issues at drop-and-load zones in the Main Street core, in Old Town, in Park Meadows and elsewhere. There may be a brief respite with the crowds having thinned, but the Sundance Film Festival, when parking issues normally spike, starts shortly.

In one of the cases last week, on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11:29 a.m., the police received a parking-related complaint from one of the intersections of Lucky John Drive and Little Kate Road, where drivers were reportedly parking in the neighborhood and then boarding what was described in public police logs as a “ski bus.” The drivers were using the area as “public parking,” but the person who contacted the police inquired about restrictions at the location, the logs said. The police classified the case as a citizen assist.

Park City has long attempted to curtail the practice of skiers and snowboarders leaving vehicles in various places, including outside the Park City Library, and then taking a bus to the mountain resorts.

Some of the other cases included:

• on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4:09 p.m., a car was left in a location on Daly Avenue where it blocked a driveway. Earlier that day, at 9:15 a.m., the police were told of another parking-related case on the Old Town street. In the earlier case, someone left a vehicle in a driveway overnight, the police were told.

• on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:51 p.m., two vehicles were reported to be blocking the road in the area of Chambers Avenue and Prospect Avenue. The police were told cars were unable to get through.

• on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:15 p.m., a vehicle was left in a drop-and-load zone on lower Main Street without the proper permit. The police said a ticket was issued.

• on Jan. 7 at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in a no-parking zone in the area of the intersection of Park Avenue and 8th Street. The police said a bus stop and an emergency zone were in the immediate area of the vehicle. The driver returned before the ticket was issued, the police said. A similar case was reported at the same intersection at 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 6.

• on Jan. 7 at 1:07 p.m., the police were told cars were left on sidewalks on Deer Valley Drive. The person who contacted the police indicated they “cannot walk to town,” according to department logs.

• on Jan. 7 at 10:50 a.m., the police were told of an unspecified number of vehicles that were parked “in the middle of the road” on Meadows Drive. The person who contacted the police indicated it was an ongoing issue.

• on Friday, Jan. 6 at 9:42 p.m., a vehicle was left on Main Street against the direction of traffic. The officer wrote a ticket.

• on Jan. 6 at 2:13 p.m., the police were informed of a parking issue in Iron Canyon, where a trash truck was reportedly unable to collect garbage as a result of parked car.

• on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:39 p.m., a vehicle was parked “onto” a sidewalk on Main Street.

• on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:28 p.m., three cars were reportedly left “sticking out” into the street in a location in the area of the intersection of Woodside Avenue and 8th Street.• on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4:49 p.m., a truck was reportedly parked on Single Jack Court in a location where it blocked a snowplow and could block a trash truck.