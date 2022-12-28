Park City parking problems reported with crowds arriving

Police-blotter-image-2

The Park City Police Department around Christmas received a series of complaints regarding parking issues, something that will likely continue through New Year’s with the crowds having arrived.

Parking is usually one of the issues that arises at busy times in the community, and the periods around Christmas and New Year’s are usually one of the most crowded stretches of the year.

Some of the cases reported to the Police Department included:

• on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 2:12 p.m., a vehicle was left in a no-parking zone on Park Avenue. The police said a ticket was issued.

• on Thursday, Dec. 22 sometime before 2:41 p.m., a driver left a vehicle in the middle of Marsac Avenue. The police said the vehicle created a traffic hazard.

• on Dec. 22 at sometime before 10:20 a.m., a driver left a vehicle in a location where it blocked a driveway on Park Avenue.

• on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:46 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly left in a driveway on Rossie Hill Drive. The police were told a moving van was scheduled and the vehicle was blocking access.

• on Monday, Dec. 19 at 2:26 p.m., the police were told drivers were “ignoring the no parking signs” on Iron Canyon Court.

Parking issues were also reported on Swede Alley on Dec. 24, on Main Street on Dec 23, and on residential streets in Old Town on Dec. 23.

The Police Department, meanwhile, issued two tickets and verbally warned two drivers of other vehicles on Dec. 23 about parking in drop-and-load zones on Main Street.