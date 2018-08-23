Park City parties include golf balls hit off a roof

The Park City Police Department last week responded to a series of parties or other noise complaints as the final weeks of the summer tourism season remained busy.

The incidents did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the sort of reports of annoyances the Police Department regularly fields.

Cases involving parties are typically classified as suspected disturbing the peace. Police officers who respond usually ask people to quiet down or go inside with the possibility of further enforcement action if the problem continues.

Some of the cases last week included:

• on Sunday, Aug. 19, the police at 4:19 a.m. received a complaint from the front desk of a lodging property on Shadow Ridge Road after there were reported to be several complaints about loud people in a room. Staffers asked the people to quiet down twice, the police were told.

• on Aug. 19 up to 15 people were reported to be yelling for several hours on Main Street at 1:11 a.m.

• on Saturday, Aug. 18, the Police Department responded to two reports of loud parties within an hour of each other. One of the cases was logged on Lowell Avenue at 1:56 a.m. while the other was on Fenchurch Drive at 1:09 a.m.

• on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 8:32 p.m., a party was reported on Three Kings Drive. The police were told someone was hitting golf balls off the top of a roof. The person who contacted the police indicated a ball nearly hit their son.